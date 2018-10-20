Police have "serious concerns" for the safety of a man not seen since 10pm last night.

The man, who police did not name, was last seen in Hastings and was driving home to Rotorua but didn't show up.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"Police and his family have serious concerns for his safety ... the man was intending to drive home on State Highway 5 and police have been making inquiries along the road today to try to locate him."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Holden Astra registration KJY28 travelling between Hawke's Bay and Rotorua last night or today.

"It is possible the man has got lost, so we also want to hear from anyone in the wider surrounding areas such as Gisborne and Taupo, who may have seen this vehicle."

Anyone with information can contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9554.