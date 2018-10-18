A truck and trailer unit carrying chemicals has rolled on State Highway One north of Porirua, leaking chemicals and closing the road.

SH1 is closed in both directions between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton after the single-vehicle incident at 3.45am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said no one was injured, but the truck appeared to be carrying hazardous substances.

There was some leakage and FENZ was seeking advice on how best to deal with the chemicals, a spokeswoman said.

Witnesses said there is a large emergency service presence at the scene, with major detours in place.

The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted just before 6am that the road would be closed for several hours.

6:10AM UPDATE

The detour for the road closure on SH1 Pukerua Bay is via Paekākāriki Hill Road. Please be aware this road is suitable for light vehicles only. Please consider delaying your travel this morning. Our next update is due by 10am. ^EL

The detour for the road closure on SH1 is via Paekākāriki Hill Rd - officials are planning to close this road from 12pm to 9pm today to keep holidaymakers safe.

NZTA said the detour is only suitable for light vehicles.

It is asking people to consider delaying their travel this morning.

Police said trucks were being stopped from travelling north and south on the detour.

