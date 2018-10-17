Police are at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash near Wanaka Airport this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public called emergency services shortly before 11am reporting smoke coming from the helicopter.

"Reportedly, it has crashed."

She did not know how many people were in the helicopter.

Advertisement

A St John spokesman said ambulances and two helicopters were called to the scene, located on Kane Rd in Hawea Flats, but had been stood down as they were not needed.

One helicopter landed at the crash scene, but had left.

ODT Wanaka bureau chief Mark Price said he could see the crashed helicopter on a river flat about 100m from the Clutha River and a couple of kilometres from Wanaka Airport.

An eye witness has told the Herald that the crashed helicopter has "burnt right out."

"There's nothing left of it. Unbelievable."

He said the helicopter had crashed on DoC land alongside a private property.

"You can't get within a kilometre of it."

Flames and smoke were evident prior to the arrival of emergency services, but little of the helicopter itself was visible.

Fire appliances, ambulances and a variety of vehicles from airport and helicopter related businesses were streaming to the scene, though it was apparent nothing could be done for those on board.

The area has now been cordoned off by police.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand member told the Otago Daily Times Luggate and Wanaka volunteer crews had been called.

Representatives from Wanaka Helicopters and Aspiring Helicopters declined to comment.

More details soon.