Staff and members of the public sprang into action to help get a car fire under control after an engine caught ablaze on the forecourt of a Balclutha service station today.

At 12.40pm a fire started in the engine of a Ford Focus at the Balclutha Caltex in James St.

Clouds of white smoke and intermittent flames could be seen after the engine caught fire.

Despite the fact the car was ablaze in the forecourt next to the petrol pumps, service station staff and members of the public used extinguishers to help fight the fire.

They managed to get the fire under control until two fire appliances arrived about 12.50pm to extinguish the fire.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.