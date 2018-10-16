Comedian Tom Sainsbury has taken the Simon Bridges and Jami-Lee Ross saga and given it his own humorous spin.

Sainsbury, famous for his Paula Bennett impersonation, today released a video featuring himself as Simon Bridges, talking about the issues with Jami-Lee Ross.

In the video, "Bridges" writes Ross an acrostic poem to express his feelings about his former National Party colleague.

"Kia Ora," he begins. "My name is Simon Bridges and I'm the leader of the New Zealand National Party of New Zealand."

The "poem" spells out Jami-Lee with the first letter of each verse. The "J" is Jami then refers to Judas and each letter includes an adjective Bridges directs at Ross.

Simon addresses Jami-Lee Ross and his scandalous tweets... Posted by Tom Sainsbury - Comedian and Snapchat Dude on Sunday, 14 October 2018

"He's unlike Jesus Christ, he's like Judas and he's a traitor, sending me to the cross to die," he explains.

"Bridges" goes on to call Ross an "average" MP, describe him as being "mad at me on Twitter", an "idiot", a "leaker" and having a dumb name (not like the "strong" name Simon).

The video, posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than 18,000 times since Sunday.