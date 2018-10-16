Several fire crews are working to douse 3000kg of smouldering coal aboard a ship at the Ports of Auckland.

It is the second time crews have been called to douse coal aboard the same ship in three days at Freyberg wharf.

Three fire trucks were deployed at 6.28am after reports of coal smouldering in the hatch of a ship in port.

"The ship is looking to unload the coal and then we will extinguish it when it comes out," A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Advertisement

On Monday fire crews were alerted to smoke showing from the same ship and dealt with the fire, preventing any damage to the ship.

Crews had to cool the 2000kg of coal, which was then transported offsite.