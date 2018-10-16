Armed police have swarmed a Christchurch property today in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation of Luke Riddell.

Police were called to the scene between Grange Rd and Telegraph Rd around 3.30pm on Saturday after the discovery of the 28-year-old.

Tonight, Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell confirmed police were trying to find the occupants of the Gilberthorpes Rd property during a search warrant.

Police continue to gather outside of a Gilberthorpes Rd Islington property readying themselves to enter after repeated requests to surrender were ignored. Several bangs have been heard. Posted by Broadcastmedia on Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Police attempted to draw out the occupants of the home but after no response to an initial police appeal, they activated several "loud acoustic devices".

"Police activated a number of loud acoustic devices outside the address to draw the attention of the occupants," Parnell said.

"The address was subsequently cleared and there were no occupants present. No arrests have been made at this stage."

Parnell confirmed a guard would remain at the scene overnight and a further scene examination would be conducted tomorrow.