A man has died in a collision with a power pole in Matatā, west of Whakatāne, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at 4.25pm to a car crashed into a pole on Burt Rd.

Matata Rd (State Highway 2) remained closed between Manawahe Rd and Flax Rd this evening.

Diversions were in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said firefighters were initially delayed from rescuing the man trapped in the vehicle due to the safety risk posed by powerlines handing over the car.

Osmond said once power was turned off firefighters were able to reach him, but he was deceased.