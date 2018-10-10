A body located at a Te Haroto property last week has been formally identified as missing Napier man Alex Latimer.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said the post-mortem and investigation into the circumstances surrounding Latimer's death continue.

Police are providing assistance to his family.

They are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have seen a white 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration ZE8110, between Te Haroto and Omaranui Road in Napier, on Sunday 30 September or Monday 1 October.

Advertisement

People are urged to call Police on (06) 831 0955. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.