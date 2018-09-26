Name suppression has lapsed for a man accused of causing the crash that killed Taranaki teenager Olivia Renee Keightley-Trigg.

The man who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash can now be identified as 37-year-old Kevin Ronald Bishell.

Last week Bishell pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury on charges of dangerous driving causing death, possession of cannabis and utensils to smoke methamphetamine, and refusing to give a blood sample.

The crash, which claimed the life of 18-year-old Keightley-Trigg, happened on the morning of August 28 on State Highway 3, just south of Waitara.

The teenager was driving the other vehicle involved in the collision and died at the scene.

At a New Plymouth District Court appearance last week, Bishell's defence argued to keep interim name suppression in place, which was opposed by police and the Keightley-Trigg family.

Judge Garry Barkle denied an application to continue name suppression, but allowed it to stay in place until 4pm today for an appeal to be made.

Defence counsel Paul Keegan has confirmed an appeal was not lodged.

Bishell is in custody and will next appear for case review on November 22.