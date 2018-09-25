A man charged with the murder of a 2-year-old child can now be named.

Aaron Archer, 30, appeared in High Court at Auckland this morning before Justice Simon Moore.

He entered a not guilty plea and elected a jury trial, which is scheduled for next August.

The child died at a Mangawhai Heads address on August 22.

The death sparked a homicide investigation after police were called to the property at 8.15pm.

Initially Archer was charged with assaulting the child.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear in court later this year.