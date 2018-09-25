A young man who suffered serious injury after returning inside the family's burning home remains in Waikato Hospital.

Reilly Young had been cooking chicken nuggets on September 16 when the fire started.

Fire Safety Investigator Jon Rewi believes Young attempted to douse the flames himself.

"He realised it [the fire] was too big and woke his parents," Rewi said.

Young's two brothers, one younger and one older, also lived at the Powdrell Rd home.

"I understand Reilly thought one of his brothers was still inside the home and went back in to get him. To get to his brother's room he would have had to go past, or even through, the fire."

As a result, Young suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body, 5 per cent are considered severe. His brother had already made it back outside.

His parents, Rebecca and Adrian, have been travelling from Whakatane to Hamilton to be with their son but mounting costs have seen family friend Rebecca Holder set up

a Givealittle page to help.

According to Holder, Young will remain in the burns unit for some time while undergoing a number of surgeries and procedures.

"Reilly's struggle has only just begun and his parents want to be there as much as they can to support him," Holder said. "He's only wanting to see family at the moment."

The family lost everything in the blaze. Friends had organised a working bee to clean up at the house and many of Reilly's mates had posted get well messages on his Facebook page.

As well as the Givealittle page, donations were also being taken at For Arts Sake Gallery in Ohope.

Holder said the family were both grateful and humbled by donations made on the Givealittle site.

"They're quite a private family and have found it hard asking for help."

Rewi said the Powdrell Rd fire was one of three cooking fires within the region in a week.

"The others were in Taneatua and in Paengaroa and, in all three cases, the homes have been destroyed."

He understood there were no working smoke alarms in the Powdrell Rd home at the time of the fire.

He said the approach of Daylight Saving was a reminder for people to check their smoke alarms.