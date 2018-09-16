Police and the armed offender's squad attended a property in Ashhurst near Palmerston North this afternoon after concerns were raised around a family harm matter.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody and AOS was called to the property as a precaution.

"It was believed there was a firearm at the property where the incident was unfolding," the spokesperson said.

"The matter was resolved without incident and one person was taken into custody."

Advertisement

A member of the public was in a Four Square nearby when AOS arrived around 4pm and said he was not allowed out of the store as the matter unfolded.

He said it was around 15 to 20 minutes before the offender was taken out of the house and

into custody.