

A 57-year-old man has died after a stabbing on Taumatamakuku Cres near Moerewa, in the Far North, last night.

When police were called to the scene about 8.45pm they found a man had been critically injured. He died shortly afterwards.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, who is heading the investigation, said a 47-year-old woman who was still at the address had been taken into police custody.

Police were not seeking anyone else and there was no danger to the public. He would not say what the relationship between the two was.

Advertisement

The deceased's name would be released once all next of kin had been notified.

A post mortem examination would determine the cause of death but initial police reports said the man had been stabbed.

The normally quiet crescent was a hive of activity this morning. Local police were guarding the scene while about 10.30am a team of ESR forensic and fingerprint specialists from Auckland set up a tent on the front lawn of the weatherboard house where the homicide happened.

The property was surrounded by police tape.

Further along the street concerned-looking residents were leaning on their fences watching the goings-on.

"It's not good," one of the neighbours said.