TVNZ today farewelled journalist Greg Boyed, who died suddenly on Monday while on holiday in Switzerland, with an emotional tribute.

Seven Sharp opened their show with a tribute to the 48-year-old, who once hosted the show. Current host Hillary Barry fought back tears as she introduced the segment.

"As you can imagine it's been a terribly sad day here at TVNZ. He was not only a gifted broadcaster but a much-loved husband, father and son," she said.

Barry's co-host Jeremy Wells said many people around the country would have lost loved ones to depression and said TVNZ's loss was also the country's.

Advertisement

"You knew him too, welcoming him into your homes as a reporter and presenter across many shows here at TVNZ, including this one.

"We want to mark his 21 years at TVNZ as the consummate professional, talented reporter and great wit that he was," Wells said.

Jesse Mulligan , Alison Mau and Greg Boyed in the first edition of Seven Sharp.

The tribute walked through some of the highlights of Boyed's lengthy career in New Zealand journalism.

The segment featured some of the talented musician's favourite songs and featured some of his best bits of reporting.

"He believed in good journalism and the power of it," Barry said in a voiceover on the segment.

"But behind the serious newsman we all new a much cheekier side. Over the years, viewers got a glimpse of that too.

"We all appreciated that humour, even the Prime Minister who remembered Greg today as a thoughtful interviewer who was quick to share a laugh.

"All day in the TVNZ newsroom three words resounded: A man of kindness, generosity and fun.

"As one colleague put it, it's so sad such a wonderful person spent so much time in the dark, yet light up the world of those around him."

Daniel Faitaua also paid tribute to Boyed earlier today. Photo / ONE NEWS

Simon Dallow also paid tribute to Boyed during the 1News 6pm bulletin, describing today as one of the saddest days in the TVNZ newsroom.

Boyed worked for TVNZ for 21 years across several different news and current affairs programmes.

He featured on the 6pm news bulletin, Fair Go, Close Up, Seven Sharp, Q+A and most recently 1News tonight.

"It's been a hard day for the One News family and it's with sadness and heavy hearts we mourn the sudden death of our friend and colleague, Greg Boyed," Dallow said.

"We'll remember Greg for so much.

"His warmth, his kindness, his wit, those quick one-liners, those brilliant ripostes, but also for his love of music.

"Thank you for being the most generous, wittiest, and most talented person all in one package I have ever had the privilege of knowing."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757