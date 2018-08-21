State Highway 1 near Waipu is blocked after a crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened shortly after 6.30am on the Brynderwyn Hills, police said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Reports of a crash on #SH1 in Brynderwyn Hills area. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays on this route are possible ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 21, 2018

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are in attendance at the crash. The crew is also providing traffic assistance.

Meanwhile in Wellington a crash has blocked part of State Highway 1 heading north out of Wellington.

The NZTA said the crash happened on the motorway just after the Johnsonville off-ramp around six this morning.

Both northbound lanes are blocked and motorists are being asked to consider using an alternative route.

The road is the main highway out of Wellington.

Southbound traffic remains free flowing.