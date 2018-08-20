Drivers travelling north of Auckland can expect some delays this morning after the left lane of the harbour bridge was closed due to a breakdown.

Traffic heading towards the bridge from the city backed up to the Fanshawe St on ramp and congested through the St Marys Bay area.

UPDATE 7.15AM

This breakdown now pushed clear, leaving #AklTraffic congested through St Mary's Bay area. Allow extra time for this to ease. ^TP

https://t.co/657lx6Z2tG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 20, 2018

New Zealand Transport Agency has advised drivers taking this route to allow for extra time this morning.

For South Auckland, drivers heading into the city can expect congestion between Drury and Takanini after a truck blocked the left lane just before the Papakura on ramp.

Advertisement

NZTA says both incidents have been cleared and those delays were now no more than usual.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - BREAKDOWN - 7:05AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane (of 3) northbound after Curran St on-ramp. Merge right to pass with care & expect some delays. ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 20, 2018

Traffic is free-flowing for southbound drivers on the Southern Motorway.

On Auckland's Northwestern Motorway citybound traffic is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.

For the westbound and Waterview Tunnel southbound drivers, traffic is free-flowing.

Drivers travelling southbound on the Southwestern Motorway can expect heavy traffic at Hillsborough Rd.

For northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway congestion is between Roscommon Rd and Massey Rd.

Waterview Tunnel is free-flowing for drivers heading north.