An attacker is yet to be located following an assault incident shortly before midday in central Auckland.

The incident took place near the Tasman International Academy on Queen St, with members of the public spotting police officers with firearms in the area.

A male victim was taken to hospital as a precaution with a major head injury, a police spokesman said.

"Police were notified of an assault incident shortly before midday around 11.54am.



"The parties involved are known to each other however the offender was outstanding and is yet to be located," the spokesman said.