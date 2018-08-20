The Gambian butcher jailed for murdering sex worker Renee Duckmanton will have his appeal case heard in his victim's home city later this year.

Sainey Marong was found guilty of murdering Duckmanton after a High Court trial in Christchurch in February.

The 33-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years.

He filed an appeal against his conviction in May.

A one-day hearing will be held in Christchurch on October 2, the Court of Appeal confirmed today.

It's understood that Marong will represent himself.

During his murder trial, Marong admitted strangling Duckmanton in May 2016 after picking her up from the city's red-light district, before setting her body on fire and dumping her on a country roadside.

But he denied that he meant to kill her, and had no murderous intent, claiming he was insane at the time, suffering mental impairment and delusional, psychotic thoughts which began after voluntarily stopping his insulin medication early in 2016.

The jury, however, sided with Crown and its "overwhelming" evidence, dismissing Marong's claims that he had been "disconnected from reality" at the time he killed Duckmanton, and that from May 6-17, he was poisoned by kidney failure that resulted in urine "travelling in my brain".

A psychiatrist and a psychologist, who both assessed Marong before he stood trial, concluded that he did not meet the criteria for a defence of insanity.

