The body of a man found in the Takaka Hill area has been identified as Jason Campbell, who had been missing since August 6.

Police say the body was recovered by Land Search and Rescue about 10am yesterday after a report by a private citizen.

Police thanked all those involved in the search effort.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

The 35-year-old had been missing for two weeks, after his silver Nissan Caravan, set up for camping, was located on Takaka Hill on August 7.

Police then began an intensive search for him, with search teams having to work against poor weather conditions.

Search efforts were well supported by the community, along with the use of SAR dogs, drones, a cave team and abseiling teams.