Western Bay of Plenty police are looking for a man who could be using makeup to disguise his facial tattoos and is also believed to be wearing a wig.

Police say Adrian John Rewiri, aged 32, is currently of no fixed abode and is believed to be moving between Tokoroa, Tauranga, Matamata and Rotorua.

"Rewiri is wanted to arrest for failing to appear in Tauranga District Court on 14 June 2018, on charges relating to driving while disqualified and possession of a firearm."

This afternoon, police said inquiries with associates indicated that Rewiri was likely to be using the makeup to disguise the facial tattoos and was likely to be wearing a wig.

"Police are aware that associates are assisting Rewiri to avoid arrest.

"We would remind those associates that by actively assisting Rewiri to avoid arrest they are committing an offence punishable by imprisonment."

The police said anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Rewiri is asked to contact their nearest police station or Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.