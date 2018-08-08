Emergency services are responding after a school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood in the Taranaki region, at 3.30pm.

Police can confirm the bus involved in the crash was a school bus.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board the bus.

The bus was Route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus are asked to go to Inglewood High School.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson says the bus has gone off the road, down the side of a bank and into a ditch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four appliances were attending the incident. He said there were no reports of people trapped.

At this stage there is no information regarding any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Rd.

The road conditions are wet and rain is falling in the area.

SH3 INGLEWOOD - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:55PM

Due to a #crash, this road is CLOSED near the intersection with King Road. Please follow the directions of emergency services on site, and avoid the area if possible. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/iD49RW0Xdh — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 8, 2018

An Inglewood High School spokesperson said all they knew was that there had been a crash involving a school bus.

She said police had informed them they are bringing students back to the school.

Inglewood High School posted on Facebook saying, "Please be aware that the Egmont Village Bus has been involved in an accident.

"This is a developing scenario but as far as we are aware, no-one has been injured.

"We have been told that the police will be ferrying students back to Inglewood High School. This is all we know at present. We will keep you updated.

"Please refrain from coming down to the school. Thank you for your consideration and patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Please be aware that the Egmont Village Bus has been involved in an accident. This is a developing scenario but as far... Posted by Inglewood High School on Tuesday, 7 August 2018

It is the latest bus crash after a string of bus incidents on New Zealand roads within the last month.

Last Thursday 19 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a ditch by State Highway 1 in the Manawatu.

Another bus crash on Mt Ruapehu killed 11-year-old girl Hannah Francis after the vehicle she was travelling in rolled near Tūroa skifield on July 28.

Another bus crash on Mt Ruapehu killed 11-year-old girl Hannah Francis after the vehicle she was travelling in rolled near Tūroa skifield on July 28.

Both buses involved in the Manawatū ​ditch and Mt Ruapehu crashes were Mitsubishi Fuso models from the 1990s. The group travelling through State Highway 1 in the Manawatū was carrying an iwi group that had travelled to Parliament to protest the Pare Hauraki Treaty settlement deed signing.

Police said then that six people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries and 13 went to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries.

The 1994 Mitsubishi Fuso bus that crashed and killed Francis had failed nine inspections between 2006 and 2016.

It has been reported that the bus' brakes failed before crashing into a bank and rolling.

Last Thursday 19 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a ditch by State Highway 1 in the Manawatu.

More to come.