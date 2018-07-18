A large fire which broke out at a scrap metal centre in Lower Hutt has now been contained.

Emergency services were at the blaze at Macaulay Metals on Seaview Rd which has been closed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a cutting machine used for old fridges caught fire - causing nearby foam insulation to also catch on fire.

Police said no one had been reported injured.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and the road has also been closed at Parkside Rd.

A massive fire has broken out at a scrap metal centre in Lower Hutt. Photo / Bilz Mackey

Traffic delays were expected and police were asking motorists to avoid Seaview Rd while they deal with the situation.

Two more fire crews have joined the nine fire appliances and support crew working to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from the motorway, billowing out across the harbour.

A small crowd has gathered to watch the incident unfold from a distance.

A police officer at the scene said the fire has now been contained but the road would remain closed for another couple of hours.

A man who works beside the burning building said he and his coworkers could often smell things burning at Macauley Metals.