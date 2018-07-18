Anihera Zhou Black says she was left "saddened and numb" by a former Tauranga man's claims that he was repeatedly sexually abused by her late husband Awanui Black.

Anihera Zhou Black said she wanted to pay tribute to the man for his bravery in speaking out and coming forward to the police.

"We are grateful for your incredible courage in stepping into the light. We, your supporters of which there are many, honour you and believe you, " she said.

The former Tauranga man, now in his 20s, claims he was repeatedly sexually abused by the late Awanui Black, who died in November 2016, during regular visits to Awanui's home.

A former Tauranga man claims Awanui Black repeatedly sexually abused him when he was a teenager. Photo/File

He spoke out after Awanui's former wife claimed in a Facebook video that her late husband had abused children and was a paedophile ring leader in Tauranga.

The man, who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times on the condition he was not identified, said Awanui had threatened harsh punishment if he disclosed the abuses to anyone.

Anihera said she would like to meet with the man and "offer her aroha" to him.

"I was saddened when I read the account of what this man says happened to him, and it has left me numb," she said.

Anihera said three people have made direct disclosures to her since Awanui's death and she had also received private messages on her Facebook page about other potential victims.

She did not know whether any of these people had spoken to the police, she said.

"I was not surprised but I was shocked when I read the account of what the man says happened to him, and it has left me very shaken," she said.

She had given four names to police last week who she believed were aware of an alleged child sex ring.

Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust has offered an $11,000 reward for any evidence which led to the conviction of anyone involved in the alleged child abuse ring.

Anihera said she and two supporters were finalising an application for $5000 from Tauranga City Council to bring well-known mental health advocate Rob Mokaraka to the city.

Mokaraka, also an actor, is the face of the empowering Shot Bro show.

"Rob is very experienced in talking about some very important and serious issues such as depression, suicide and some of the other issues we have also been talking about," she said.

"Hopefully these shows will encourage people to be willing to freely speak out about the struggles they are going through and also seek the support they need."

The plan was to hold three community Shot Bro shows, two at local marae and one at either a school auditorium and a community hall on August 17 and 18.

Deputy mayor Kelvin Clout said the council had so far approved funding of $1000 to help kickstart these meetings.

A police spokeswoman said this stage police would not be disclosing numbers of individuals who had talked to police nor how many had laid complaints.

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone who wishes to speak to us can feel comfortable doing so," the spokeswoman said.