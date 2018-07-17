A community hub is determinedly putting down roots in Waterview, as non-profit cafe Waterview Coffee Project celebrates its fifth birthday.

The area has seen a surge in development including the Waterview Tunnel opening to traffic last year.

But when the cafe started five years ago, there was no community centre for locals to pull together.

The milestone is being celebrated with a fifth birthday party at the cafe this Saturday.

Co-owner Dean Lawton said the cafe had seen the Waterview Tunnel be completed, a new local school start up, and hundreds of new homes be built in the area.

While the cafe had changed hands over the years, it was now co-owned by four local families who shared the responsibility of running it.

"This was always about building a sense of community and filling a gap in Waterview for people to meet, mingle, and drink good coffee.

"It's great that we can continue this continued vision and success.

"This is a good opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years."

Fellow co-owner Matt Poland said the converted Russian shipping container existed only to provide good coffee, and to be a hub for the local community.

"As a place for the local kindergarten, the local schools, and community groups to run activations or events, to raise funds for their causes.

"The cafe was founded with the backdrop of the Waterview connection project. It was an area which didn't have any identifiable town centre or hub."

Poland said five years had flown by, and now the area was starting to flourish.

He said it was only right to celebrate with a community party.

"Our ambition for the next few years is to look to host more events, potentially have some live outdoor gigs."

The fifth birthday celebrations will include face painting, a magician, and baked treats from Waterview Primary School and the local kindergarten.

It will be held at the cafe at 29 Daventry St, Waterview, between 10am and 2pm this Sunday July 22.