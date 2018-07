An elderly driver has lost control of their car, narrowly missing a tree and crashing into a house.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called about the crash, opposite New World Westend in Rotorua, at 5.15pm.

She said the driver complained of back pain, but no other injuries were noted.

She said there were no details about what caused the crash or how extensive the damage was to the house.

Fire crews and ambulance also attended.