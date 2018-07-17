

A former Tauranga man claims he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teenager by Te Awanuiārangi Black.

The man, who spoke on condition he was not identified, told the Bay of Plenty Times he wanted to share a secret he had kept for many years.

The man, now aged in his 20s, said he was abused during regular visits to Awanui Black's home.

"Talking about it today is extremely hard. But I was repeatedly used and lured into doing things with Awa that were horrible, yuck and make me feel sick even talking about it today,'' he said.

"I have lived with this secret... and it's a secret which has been hidden long enough, and Anihera's video has given me permission to speak out," he said.

The man has spoken out after Black's former wife, Anihera Zhou Black, claimed in a Facebook video that her late husband and prominent Maori leader Te Awanuiārangi Black - who died on November 30, 2016 - had abused children and was a paedophile-ring leader in Tauranga.

Police are investigating her claims.

The former Tauranga complainant said he made a police complaint last Sunday in Auckland.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the man's complaint has been forwarded to the inquiry team in the Bay of Plenty but he has yet to be formally interviewed.

A man has come forward claiming he was repeatedly abused by Awanui Black (pictured) during visits to his home. Photo / File

The man said that during the period of abuse, Awanui Black threatened harsh punishment if he disclosed the abuses to anyone.

"Awa told me to zip my mouth or else I'd pay for it," he said.

"I have never shared this with anyone else because I was so scared, embarrassed and ashamed and also did not think anyone would believe me because I was only a kid."

Like many others, he had held Awanui Black in high regard, but that all changed when Black began abusing him, he said.

On one occasion, Awanui Black used a belt to beat him about his legs after he claimed he had caught him telling lies, the complainant said.

The man said the sexual abuses only stopped after he moved away from Tauranga.

"I always wanted Awa done (charged) for what he did to me.''

The man was shocked but also relieved when he saw Anihera's video and read media reports about what she had alleged.

Anihera Zhou Black posted a video on Facebook 10 days ago alleging her late husband was part of a paedophile ring. Photo / File

He said he had not spoken to her since her video aired but supported her.

"But it is just like Anihera says: The abuses used to take place once she left the house or was away and Awa would take any chance to have his way.''

"That included making me strip naked and do horrible things to me and hurting me.

"I used to go home and cry in my bedroom but told no one because I was so scared, embarrassed and frightened what would happen to me if I did tell anyone," he said.

"Awa completely ruined my teenage years, and I have carried this with me for years and have been crying inside for so long and tried to buried it, but I'm so thankful it's all finally come out," he said.

"I'm still very shaken up about what happened all those years ago, even today."

The complainant said "lots of kids" were in and out of the Black household during the period in question, some of whom were also in their teens.

The complainant urged abuse victims to be "brave" and speak up.

On Sunday, he decided to do just that and went to police.

''While it was emotionally draining interview during which I cried a lot, the police officers I spoke to were incredibly supportive and helpful and I am really pleased I have given them all the information I could.''

He said he had been offered support and counselling.

Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust has offered an $11,000 reward for any evidence which led to conviction of anyone involved in the alleged child abuse ring.

But the man said this was not his motivation for coming forward.

"It's not about money; it's about seeking justice for me and any other children who were also abused," he said.