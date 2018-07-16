A man involved in a car crash in Dunedin early this evening has died.

Police confirmed the death just after 8pm.

Emergency crews were called to the accident on Stuart St just before 5.30pm. It is understood the car had hit a power pole and rolled.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was initially in a critical condition.

The road was blocked near Moana Pool and motorists were told to avoid the area or expect delays.

The circumstances of the crash are not known and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said they were due to notify the man's next of kin.