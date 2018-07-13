Hawke's Bay Police have arrested two more people in relation to a robbery at Gull service station in Napier this morning.

The two 15-year-old Napier boys will make an appearance in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said at around 2am an attendant at the Gull service station on Taradale Road was confronted by a number of youths, one armed with a weapon.

"The attendant was assaulted and the offenders took cigarettes and cash before running off.

"The two arrests late this afternoon have resulted in some sound investigation work, which has also resulted in the recovery of some of the stolen property," said Detective Sergeant Pritchard.

Another teen was arrested earlier today.