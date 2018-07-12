A woman who was wanted by Rotorua police for several weeks has appeared in the High Court at Rotorua in relation to the death of local man Neville Butler.

Zyla Adonia Loudene Monilita Brittany Tigerlily Butler, 21, appeared via audio visual link on a charge of manslaughter this morning.

Butler was wanted by Rotorua police for several weeks before her arrest in Te Awamutu on June 22.

Neville Butler, 37, was found dead in a flat in Steeles Lane in the Rotorua suburb of Western Heights on September 26 last year.

In June Carlos Uerata, 26, from Otorohanga, pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in relation to Neville Butler's death.

Both Butler and Uerata will reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on August 3.