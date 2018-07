A truck and train have collided on Breakwater Rd at the entrance of Napier Port.

A Police spokesperson said they were called at 3.18pm.

St John's Ambulance received the call at 3.20pm and promptly attended at 3.23pm.

Photo / Paul Taylor

A St John's spokesperson confirmed that one patient had been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital Emergency Department with serious injuries.

