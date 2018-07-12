

Dannevirke police are speaking to a suspect in relation to the theft of 10 guns from a commercial property on Dannevirke's High St.

"The 10 guns, all long rifles, were stolen over a length of time, probably a period of six weeks," Senior Sergeant Jymahl Glassey of the Tararua police said.

Glassey said the theft wasn't from a retail outlet and because the weapons had taken place over six weeks, the loss hadn't been noticed immediately.

"We had our suspicions about the thefts and have been talking to someone about them, but we haven't recovered the guns yet," Glassey said.

The rifles were all different and police were still working through the serial numbers to correctly identify what had been stolen.