One person has been freed from the wreck of a truck and car collision, north of Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash, on State Highway 5, shortly before 3.30pm.

"Initial reports suggest it is a car versus a truck and one person [was] trapped."

She said the crash was between Tram Rd and Tokomaru Rd.

Advertisement

She said the trapped person had been freed and was in the back of an ambulance.

A rescue helicopter is en route.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash was about 10km north of Wairakei.

More to come.