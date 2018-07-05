The man who went on Rambo-style shooting rampage targeting police near Morrinsville has pleaded guilty.

Rollie James Heke pleaded guilty at the High Court in Hamilton to one representative charge of using a firearm against law enforcement officers for the August 13 incident last year.

The 36-year-old also faced three attempted murder charges but they will be removed at sentencing in August.

Heke was driving on the outskirts of Morrinsville that night when he was spotted by a police officer who signalled for him to stop. Heke did not and the officer gave chase as Heke drove erratically for some time before pulling over.

The officer stopped 70m away as Heke stepped out of his car with a military-style, semi-automatic gun. He started shooting at the officer who immediately began driving in reverse to escape.

Two other police officers arrived in another car, parking 20m from the scene and immediately came under fire. They returned fire.

Seven rounds struck the car and two entered the interior. The pair abandoned the car and fled for their lives.

The three officers have name suppression.

Heke, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody until August 3, though sentencing would likely be delayed by reports that needed preparing.

At the time of the incident armed police surrounded a Morrinsville house and called for Heke to come out, firing teargas into the property. But despite a search of the house and a neighbouring property, there was no sign of him.

Heke was labelled the "rural Rambo" after he went on the run for two weeks sparking a massive manhunt across the North Island.

On August 25 he was found and arrested at an address in Kaingaroa Forest township.