An Auckland bank was robbed this afternoon by a man who appeared to be armed with a pistol.

Police are asking the public for any information about the man, who took an unknown amount of money from the ANZ Bank in West City Mall in Henderson just after 2pm.

The man handed a note to a teller demanding money, before lifting up his jacket to show a black pistol which was tucked into his waistband.

He was dressed in an olive green jacket with a black hoody underdeath, black pants, a grey beanie sunglasses and work boots.

The police said the teller remained calm and handed over the money.

Customers who were in the bank were not aware that the robbery was taking place.

Police have released pictures of the man, who was described as about 6-foot tall, of solid build, clean shaven and between 20 and 25-years-old.

Police said anyone who recognised the man or had any information about the robbery should contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 55111.