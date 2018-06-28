Police are going door-to-door investigating a homicide after a body was found at a Canterbury lifestyle block last night.

Detectives rushed to the small farm at Jelfs Rd, Woodend Beach, 20kms north of Christchurch early yesterday evening.

The property today remains cordoned off as detectives piece together what has happened.

They are yet to release the name, age and gender of the dead person.

A couple and their children are believed to live at the address.

The owner of the property declined to comment when contacted by the Herald this morning.

The property remains cordoned off. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A police command unit has been set up near the large farm house. Unmarked police cars are coming and going. Forensic officers will examine the property today.

Horses are in the front paddocks and across the road is Birchbrook Equestrian Centre.

Woodend Beach and its surrounds is a popular area for horse riders and trainers.

Locals are shocked by the homicide probe.

"They are a really nice family, well-involved in the community. It's just awful," one said.

Another reported having seen a lot of police activity down the quiet unpaved road on his way home from work last night.

"It's not what you expect to see. It kind of makes you feel sick," he said.