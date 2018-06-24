A man and his 8-year-old grandson have been hospitalised after being hit by a vehicle in Christchurch.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash involving a car and two

pedestrians on Blenheim Rd on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Matipo St and Acheron

Dr, in the left-hand lane heading towards Hornby, at 3.45pm.

The grandfather received moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

His 8-year-old grandson was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor

injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured and was assisting Police with inquiries into the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Christchurch Police on

(03) 363 7400.