Police are calling for sightings of an 8-year-old Hamilton boy who has been reported missing.

Aaron Whinn was last seen about 6pm this evening.

He was wearing an orange jumper with black tree patterns printed on it.

Aaron Whinn, 8, was last seen wearing this jumper. Photo / NZ Police

Waikato police say Aaron was last seen at Hockin Pl in Fairfield.

"Police and his family have serious concerns for his safety,'' a statement said.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or thinks they may have seen a boy fitting his description is urged to call police immediately on 111.