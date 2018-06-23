Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in the Kaipara District.

A car may have gone into a bank on Whakapirau Road, near Maungaturoto. Ambulance, fire and police are on the scene.

It is not yet clear what if any injuries occupants have sustained, including whether the crash is a fatal.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were at a serious one car crash on Whakapirau Road, near the intersection with State Highway 12.

Advertisement

Police were called to the crash at 1:25pm. An update will be provided later today.