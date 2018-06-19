One person is fighting for their life after two people were stabbed during an armed robbery at an Auckland dairy this evening.

The incident happened at the Hylite Dairy on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn about 7pm.

The diary has been cordoned off by police tonight.

Police said two men entered the store, one of them carrying a knife. They became involved in a "physical altercation" behind the counter.

The offenders have then run off towards Tuarangi Rd.

"One person, a male, inside the store received stab wounds, and is in a critical condition in hospital.

"A second person received a wound to their stomach and head, and is in a less

serious condition.

"Police are in attendance and have begun a scene examination. It's unclear at this stage if anything was taken from the store."

St John confirmed two people were treated for injuries and transported to Auckland City Hospital.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald one of the victims was in critical condition and the other stable.

A Newshub video shows several police staff in white overalls and masks carrying out forensic investigations and taking photos inside the dairy.

Two police officers with cameras can be seen photographing the ground.

One businesses directly opposite the scene said they and other staff members didn't see or hear anything during the attack.

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call Auckland City

Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.