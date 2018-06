A 13-year-old boy has been flown to Waikato Hospital after suffering a suspected spinal injury during a rugby game.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the playing field at 11am on Saturday.

He was assessed by an onboard doctor and paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman confirmed the boy had been treated at the hospital before being discharged earlier today.