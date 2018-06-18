Two people have been seriously injured in separate crashes on or near Auckland's Northern Motorway this afternoon.

There are now major delays north of the city and authorities are urging motorists in the area to take a different route to avoid the area altogether.

If that was not possible, people are being told to delay travel times or expect a long wait as emergency crews attend the scenes and clear the affected roads.

One person suffered serious injuries and has been taken to North Shore Hospital after a crash near Bawden Rd, in Redvale.

AKL: Delays on the Northern Mwy both ways into Redvale due to a serious crash. ^GD — Time Saver Traffic (@TSTraffic) June 18, 2018

The accident happened just before 2.30pm.

A second person was injured in a different crash, also after 2pm, on the State Highway 1 Northern Motorway between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd.

St John said the victim was in a critical condition and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

An update from NZTA said traffic in the area is now "significantly heavy" in both directions, as lanes remain blocked.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - CRASH - 2.40PM

A serious crash is blocking the right lane between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Road. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. https://t.co/zkArbOZptU. ^MF pic.twitter.com/75pvz4qmgy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 18, 2018

Motorists are being told to use the Dairy Flat Highway to Albany route to avoid the area altogether or delay travel.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays," the NZTA said.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit is now involved.