A former Hastings District Council manager who fleeced the council of $384,666 for personal use has been sent to jail - but won't be paying back what she stole.

Opal Taylor, 61, appeared in Napier District Court today after pleading guilty to 14 counts of using tax invoices or statements to dishonestly obtain a pecuniary advantage for over 12 years.

The former Hastings Sports Centre manager ceased working for the council last year when internal processes disclosed irregularities.

Taylor had invented employees, 'Margaret' the cleaner and 'Eric' the driver, and invoiced the council a total $530,000.

She pleaded guilty to all 14 charges before Judge Max Courtney on September 12 and was convicted and remanded on bail. She later appeared and the issue relating to the full reparation of $530,628 sought was raised by defence lawyer Bill Calver.

Mr Calver said Taylor owed less because the council was provided with cleaning and transport services, albeit illegitimately, and the amount that ended up in her pocket was a "fraction" of the $530,000.

The summary of facts stated that a cleaner was identified and spoken to, admitting they were paid under the table at $14 per hour for 10 hours a week by Taylor, but they were paid far less than the council was billed for.

Taylor had billed almost all 195 invoices for the business, dating back to 2004.

She was employed between 2001 and 2017, and spent the majority of this time in the managing role at the Hastings Sports Centre where she was responsible for running the council-owned facility.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh today sentenced Taylor to two and a half years imprisonment but said council would need to pursue a civil case if it wanted to recoup the stolen funds.

Council earlier said it had reviewed and introduced additional audit processes and controls as a result of the offending.

A spokesperson earlier said "council reiterates it has zero tolerance toward fraudulent use of council funds and assets."

Council's chief financial officer Bruce Allan today said council was "pleased that the process is concluded" but declined to comment on the sentence.