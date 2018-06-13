Wel Networks has confirmed one of its workers suffered burns in an incident that caused a power cut in Hamilton's CBD.

An ambulance and police were at the scene on Victoria St, while residents of the Riverview Apartments were seen standing outside the building as power crews stood directing traffic about 9am today.

Wel Networks general manager Mat O'Neill confirmed one of his staff was taken to Waikato Hospital for assessment.

"WEL Networks has confirmed that one staff member was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical assessment following the outage. He was treated at Waikato Hospital for burns and has since been discharged."



It's understood a cable was cut during the repair works, axing power to 173 residents and injuring the worker.

WorkSafe had been called and were also investigating, O'Neill said.

The company's website said power should be back on about 11.40am, however O'Neill said some properties remain without power as repairs continue.

The affected properties are on Victoria St between Garden Place and Grantham St.