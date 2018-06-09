A motorist is critically injured after a single-car crash south of Whakatane this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on Taneatua Road, south of Whakatane, which occurred about 10.15am.



It was believed there was only one vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Information regarding how many people were in the vehicle or the nature of any injuries was not immediately available.



Taneatua Road was closed between State Highway 2 and Whitepine Bush Road at 10.40am.



More information will be provided as soon as it is available, police said.