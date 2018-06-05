A male prostitute and another man, allegedly wielding a shotgun and hammer, are accused of robbing and wounding a man in Christchurch yesterday.

Levi Adam Bartlett, a 30-year-old prostitute from Linwood, and Petuera Clarke, 31, appeared in court form custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

They were both remanded in custody without plea to reappear later in the month.

Bartlett and Clarke, of Sydenham, are jointly charged that yesterday they robbed a man of a laptop while armed with a shotgun and hammer and wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bartlett has also been charged with possession of a cannabis and Clarke with intentionally obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Clarke was remanded in custody until June 18 and Bartlett to June 25.