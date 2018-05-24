Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hamilton dairy with a machete and made off with a quantity of cash.

The man entered the shop on Peach Grove Road at 7.30pm and approached the counter while brandishing the large blade before making off with cash and fleeing on foot across the road, a police spokeswoman said.

The man robbed the store in Hamilton while wielding a machete and then made off with cash. Photo / Supplied

A police dog unit tracked the man to Clyde Street, however he was not located.

Acting detective sergeant Mike Handley said he believed someone in the community would recognise the man or know who he is.

Advertisement

"He has fled through neighbouring properties and we're sure someone will have seen him.

"Fortunately no one was hurt in this incident, however it's understandably extremely unsettling for shop workers and owners," Handley said.

If you were in the area this evening and have seen the man or had any information – Contact police on (07) 858 6200.

Information could also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.