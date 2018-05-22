When asked what she's been fined for while working as a stripper, Brooke West responds with a laugh and a rhetorical question: "What haven't I have been fined for?"

The 26-year-old has been working in the industry for the past decade and says she's been fined for numerous things.

"Getting too drunk, being rude, walking out when I was still actually there. I've had bookings cancelled because they decided that they didn't like the customer's attitude or something," she says.

"Anything you can think of, they have taken my money for."

The big fines that strippers working at Calendar Girls can be given for breaking a strict set of rules were made public last week by a former stripper with the company.

Those fines included: $100 dollar fine for being late, $75 if caught intoxicated, $250 for not showing up, $50 fine for hanging around the changing rooms for an "unacceptable" amount of time and a $200 fine plus 50 per cent of tips for rudeness to customers or management.

West says she's worked at every club in Auckland, except the White House Adult Entertainment Centre on Queen St.

She says she'd never work there, alleging far stricter rules in force than elsewhere for strippers.

West says the rules at Calendar Girls - where she last worked at four years ago - are "pretty much the same" as at the other clubs.

She was surprised about the public's reaction to the fines, saying they're not new to anyone in the industry.

"I think this is just normalised to us that we kind of forget that other people still find that industry exciting and different. 'Cause to us it's just everyday."

West says some of the rules are fair and some of them aren't.

"Things like not having your cell phone or being on stage on time, showing up to work ... That's all consideration I understand, to make any club work."

The Herald has contacted all strip clubs mentioned for comment but only Calendar Girls has so far replied.

A spokesperson for the club defended the fines, saying that on average across the country, only one stripper was fined $100 a week.