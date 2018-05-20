The man charged after allegedly ramming a police vehicle has today appeared in Rotorua District Court.

Philip Hepehi's duty lawyer asked for the case to be transferred to the Taupō District Court after a plea was entered and for counsel to be assigned.

The 40-year-old Māngere man first appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Friday facing five charges: possession of cannabis, reckless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft and two charges of assault using a motor vehicle.

He was charged after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed head-on in Taupo by a SUV on May 16.

Hepehi was remanded in custody without plea until May 29.

