A car has driven into the kitchen of a house on Cambridge Rd in Tauranga.

Witnesses say no-one was seriously injured when the car lost control on a steep driveway and hit the home.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene, opposite Westminster Dr.

Te Ahu Martin said he was in the house in front of the damaged one watching television with relatives when he saw heard a car coming down the drive and saw headlights go by - fast.

Then he heard the crash and rushed out to find a car had hit the house behind. He said his grandfather and grandmother were in the car but were thankfully okay.

More to come.